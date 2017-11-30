Help Needed To ID ‘Penny-Pincher Bandit’

CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) — Help is needed to identify a man who held up a Canoga Park gas station for $800 in cash, a pack of cigarettes, and the pennies in a communal penny tray.

Detectives released video Wednesday of the armed robbery, which happened just before midnight Saturday, according to Los Angeles police robbery Detective Fernando Avila. Police did not release the name of the store or its location.

“We noticed the guy stole one thing, even before he pulled the gun,” Avila said in a statement. “You can see him reach into the take-a-penny-leave-a-penny tray when the clerk turns to retrieve the packs of cigarettes the robber feigned to buy. When we catch this guy, I’m going to let him know how unlucky those pennies were.”

The video shows the clerk flinching when he sees the gun, and Avila says that was also his first reaction.

“I really thought he was going to shoot the clerk,” Avila said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 40s, wearing a black Monster hoodie, with a shaved head and a goatee. He wore an earring in his left ear, and his weapon appeared to be a black semi-auto handgun that he kept in his waistband.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call Avila at (818) 756-3520.