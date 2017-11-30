Mark Zuckerberg’s Sister Says She Was Sexually Harassed On Alaska Airlines Flight

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The sister of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg says she was harassed on an Alaska Airlines flight from LA to Mazatlan, and when she complained, flight attendants offered to move her, rather than the harasser.

In a Facebook post, Randi Zuckerberg says a man sitting next to her in first class repeatedly made “explicit, lewd, and highly offensive sexual comments to me.”

“He started talking to me about touching himself, kept asking me if I fantasized about the female business colleague I was traveling with, rated and commented on the women’s bodies boarding the aircraft as they walked by us, and many more equally horrifying and offensive comments,” Zuckerberg wrote in the letter she sent to Alaska Airlines executives.

When she complained, she said flight attendants said the passenger was a frequent flyer with the airline and that while they’ve had to talk to him about his behavior in the past, that Zuckerberg shouldn’t take it personally because he “just doesn’t have a filter.”

When Zuckerberg said she was extremely uncomfortable, the flight attendants suggested she move to a middle seat at the very back of the plane.

“Which I almost did until I realized…why should I have to move? I am the one that is being harassed! By a traveler who has a KNOWN history by these very flight attendants of being inappropriate and offensive in the past,” Zuckerberg said in her letter.

She said all of this transpired before the plane took off, and questioned why the passenger was not thrown off the plane. She further wrote that during the flight, she watched the passenger drink several alcoholic beverages and continue to make inappropriate and offensive comments.

“Ironically one of those comments about all the recent sexual harassment cases in the media and how ‘these Millennial women just aren’t willing to give some booty to get a job anymore.’”

Zuckerberg says Alaska Airlines executives have since called her to say that they are conducting an investigation and have temporarily suspended this passenger’s travel privileges.

“While it should never have happened in the first place, I am thankful that they are taking the situation seriously,” she wrote in her update.