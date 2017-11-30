Elon Musk’s Tunnel Vision Gets Political Backing

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An L.A. City Councilman says he wants to work with tech billionaire Elon Musk to make sure the proper permits can be approved quickly to create underground traffic tunnels.
Paul Koretz tells KNX he’s in favor of the tunnels because they have a chance to relieve traffic headaches for millions of people in the region.
Musk has said he wants to dig a tunnel along the 405 freeway from LAX to the 101 freeway within a year or so. The tunnels would have electric mobile platforms that would carry either cars or pods up to 150 miles an hour.
Musk’s Boring Company filed applications with the city earlier this month to get approval to begin digging. Musk is also founder and CEO of Hawthorne-based SpaceX.