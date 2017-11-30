Body Found At Site Of 50-Acre Oak Glen Fire

OAK GLEN (CBSLA) – A man’s body was found in the area of a 50-acre brush fire which investigators believe was sparked by a crash Wednesday afternoon in the Oak Glen community of San Bernardino County, near Yucaipa.
California Highway Patrol reports that the victim’s remains were found Wednesday evening, hours after the Oak Fire broke out. Authorities are trying to determine if the victim was in the pickup truck that crashed, CHP said. He was not immediately identified.
The incident began at around 12:20 p.m., when CHP officers responded to a collision involving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup on Oak Glen Road, about one mile north of Wildwood Canyon Road.
Sometime before 1:30 p.m., CAL Fire and San Bernardino National Forest crews began fighting a brush fire in the same area as the crash. The fire grew to 50 acres and threatened three structures before crews were able to stop its forward progress sometime before 9 p.m. No homes were damaged. Firefighters remained on scene throughout the night and into Thursday morning extinguishing the blaze.
Meanwhile, CHP is continuing its investigation into the crash, with the assistance of the San Bernardino County coroner’s office.
Oak Glen Road was still closed between Wildwood Canyon Road and Pine Bench as of Thursday morning.