Vermette Scores Twice To Lead Ducks Past Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Antoine Vermette scored twice and John Gibson stopped 37 shots to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night.

Kevin Roy also scored for the Ducks, who jumped out to a 3-0 lead and held on to snap a four-game losing streak. Vermette snapped an 11-game scoreless drought with his first multigoal game since Nov. 25, 2015.

Gibson, who was pulled after giving up four goals on 22 shots in a 7-3 loss at Chicago on Monday, improved to 8-9-1.

St. Louis had won four of its previous five.

Kyle Brodziak scored twice in the game’s final 3:48 for the Blues, who had won four of their previous five. Brodziak’s goal with 16.7 seconds left brought the Blues within one.

Vermette deflected in a shot off his right glove just 4:17 into the game for the Blues.

Roy and Vermette each had power-play goals in a span of 2:28 early in the second for a 3-0 cushion.

Gibson’s biggest save came midway through the second period when he stopped Jaden Schwartz on a breakaway.

The short-handed Ducks were playing without several key offensive players, including leading-scorer Rickard Rakell, who missed his third straight game with an upper-body injury.

The Blues had won their last four home games against the Ducks.

NOTES: St. Louis C Patrik Berglund made his season debut after missing the first 24 games with a dislocated left shoulder. … The Ducks have scored first in 11 of 25 games. … St. Louis still has points in 12 of its last 15 home games against Anaheim.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Continue a six-game road trip at Columbus on Friday.

Blues: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Friday.

