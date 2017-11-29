Soccer Ref Says Bad Behavior By ‘Obnoxious’ Beverly Hills Parents Caused Him To Quit

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — A youth soccer referee in Beverly Hills doesn’t mince words when it comes to the parents he says he had to deal with.

Their bad behavior, he told CBS2’s Jo Kwon, is why he quit his volunteer gig.

Avery Krut describes some of the parents as, “Obnoxious. Foul-mouthed. Entitled.”

He was especially put off by the entitlement.

“Silly calls. Inconsequential calls. Important calls. They argue everything.”

Krut says he even got an earful when he stopped a game to make sure a boy had tied his soccer cleats correctly and then had every player check their laces.

“I should not be admonished from the sidelines that I should be doing this because this is a game for 12-year-olds. And I said, ‘Safety first.’”

Krut said he’s heard and seen it all during his 10-plus years as an AYSO referee in Beverly Hills and West LA.

“You’re the worst ref ever. You miss every call,” he said he was told.

And it was worse, he says, when the kids began to copy-cat the parents behavior.

“Sometimes they echo those comments.”

Earlier this month, he reached the breaking point. He sent an email to his AYSO family, directed to the parents.

He wrote, “Your behavior on the sidelines has, for far too long, been disrespectful and you are damaging the children. I can no longer be involved with so many people who feel entitled.”

The National Executive Director of the AYSO did send a statement saying how much he appreciated Krut’s years of service. But he added, “We are disappointed of how his tenure has ended with the organization. His comments and actions in no way represent AYSO and our core values.”

Krut says he does plan to referee again — someday. But leaves with some advice for parents who behave in a way that would earn them a red card on the field.

“Be nice to everyone,” Krut says.