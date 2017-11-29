Only In LA: $1 Million Can Buy You A Fixer-Upper

HIGHLAND PARK (CBSLA) — Four bedrooms, two stories, nice neighborhood.

It needs some work. Operative word: some. Work on the floors, exterior, interiors.

Even though the house is not move-in-ready, it comes with a hefty price tag. $1 million.

KCAL9’s Crystal Cruz tours the Highland Park home to find out just how much work it needs.

Around the country, $1 million can buy you huge mansions, with pools and tennis courts. If you watch any of the fixer-upper, rehab shows on HGTV, you know that with a third of a million in most places, you could live a luxurious life.

LA is not most places.

The house in Highland Park almost looks haunted.

“We priced it to be competitive, and we think it’s going to sale for more than what we listed it at,” says listing agent Amy Pace.

She just listed a total fixer upper, 4-bed 3-bath hilltop Craftsman in Highland Park, and calls are coming in.

“The people that are coming here want the charm of a Craftsman or character and this exactly what everybody’s looking for,” Pace says.

And looking out (windows) is what Pace hopes potential buyers will fall in love with along with the built-ins.

“This is really what people are looking for who are buying houses with this history,” she says.

Talk about history. The original blueprints are still around.

The Heninger house located at 1442 Mt. Pleasant St. is a few blocks from Occidental College, where President Barack Obama spent some time long after the original owners broke ground.

When the home was built more than 100 years ago it cost a little more than #3,000 to build. The asking price today, more than 300 times that amount.

Walking through the two-story home you can see the past everywhere. Pace is hoping potential buyers also see the future.

“Somebody was talking about putting in a pool,” she says.

“Pace is banking on that a cash buyer can see the potential,” she says.

Pace is not worried.

“It’ll find it’s right person,” she says.

For more about the 2,908 sq-foot home and how you can buy it, click here.