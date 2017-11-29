Missing Lancaster Sisters Believed To Be With Father In Oregon

LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Authorities asked for the public’s help Wednesday in finding two sisters who argued with their mother and may have gone to their biological father, who lives in Oregon.
Relinne Harris, 11, and her sister, Derinne Harris, Runaways, 12, were last seen Monday night at their home in the 4700 block of West Avenue J7, according to Ali Villalobos of the Lancaster sheriff’s station.
Authorities say the two girls had an argument with their mother and left the home. They do not have cell phones and did not show up for school Tuesday, and detectives say the girls’ friends have told them they don’t know where the sisters are.
Villalobos says the girls may be with their father, 30-year-old Deshaun Carter, whose last known address is in Oregon.
Anyone with information about the possible location of the girls or their father can call (661) 948-8466 to speak with detectives Reader or Volk. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
