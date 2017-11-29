Man Stabbed To Death In Walmart Parking Lot

TEMECULA (CBSLA) — A man was fatally stabbed in the parking lot of a Temecula Walmart Wednesday.
Witnesses originally told authorities they thought the men were involved in an altercation about a parking spot or road rage. Wednesday evening, authorities discounted the parking space scenario.
“People are telling us it was a parking dispute; others are saying it was road rage. Our investigators are trying to find out what happened,” said Riverside County Ssheriff’s Deputy Mike Vasquez.
The attack happened about 12:15 p.m. on the east side of the Walmart at 32225 Temecula Parkway.
According to Vasquez, the victim, whose identity was withheld until notification of his next of kin, was stabbed at least once and collapsed. The victim was taken to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar He was pronounced dead a short time
later.
Vasquez said the alleged perpetrator, identified only as an adult male, was detained without incident. Several other people who were with the suspect were also detained for questioning.
The Walmart remained open for business, although investigators cordoned off a section of the parking area to collect and process evidence.
“We’re speaking to witnesses inside and outside the store and looking at security camera tape as part of the investigation,” Vasquez said.