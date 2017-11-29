LAX Begins Removal Of More Than 2,000 Parking Spaces

LAX

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Parking is going to be harder to find at Los Angeles International Airport starting today.

The first phase of the removal of 2,110- parking spaces begins Wednesday. The four-month process will make way for the completion of construction work at the airport.

The first phase will take 1,230 spaces from Economy Lot C, mostly in the northeastern portion, according to Los Angeles World Airways, the agency that operates LAX. The second phase will remove 880 parking spaces in the northern section, starting Dec. 8.

The lot’s north entrance off Westchester Parkway will also be closed until further notice.

Vehicles that remain in the construction area after it closes will be moved elsewhere within Lot C, according to LAWA. Attendants will advise motorists of the new location of their vehicles.

Nearly 2,200 parking spaces will remain available in the lot, which is used primarily for long-term parking and will only be accessible from an entrance on 96th Street, just west of the intersection of 96th Street and Vicksburg Avenue.

Shuttle service between the lot and airport terminal will be provided during the construction.

