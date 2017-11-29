Artifacts From King Tut’s Tomb To Begin International Tour In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Artifacts from King Tut’s tomb are going on tour next year to mark the upcoming 100th anniversary of the discovery of the Egyptian pharaoh’s resting place.
The California Science Center says the exhibit, “KING TUT: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh,” will be on view at the Los Angeles museum for 10 months before heading to Europe as part of a 10-city international tour. The tour opens March 24.
The exhibit will put more than 150 authentic artifacts from the tomb — which was discovered in 1922, more than 3,000 years after his death — on display, including gold jewelry, gilded wood furniture, and ornate ritual objects.
The museum says the exhibition represents the largest collection of artifacts from Tutankhamun’s tomb ever to go on public display outside of Egypt. It says 40 percent of the items are leaving Egypt for the first and last time before going on permanent display at a new museum being built near the Giza Pyramids in Egypt.
