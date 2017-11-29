Jackie Robinson Statue Unveiled At The Rose Bowl

PASADENA (CBSLA) — Another first for legendary sports star Jackie Robinson.

The Rose Bowl unveiled a statue of the hometown hero at the main gate.

The statue has Robinson in a football uniform. Robinson,  who broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball with the Brooklyn Dodgers, played at the Rose Bowl for Pasadena City College in the late 1930s.

Who better to emcee the event than Dodgers broadcasting legend than Vin Scully. And by the way, it was a celebration for Vin as well. He turned 90 Wednesday.

The Robinson statue is more than 7-feet tall.

