Holiday Gift Guide: Los Angeles

In Los Angeles, a White Christmas could refer to waves of breaking surf, not falling snow, but everyone still wants to find presents under the tree. Get a head start on some Los Angeles-themed holiday gift ideas you can shop for online.

Los Angeles Snow Globe Nostalgic mid-century presents are always cool. This is just the thing to make up for never getting any pretty white snow flakes in sunny LA. Shake it and see; it’s sure to start a conversation about weather and other things “back east.” Weighing 8 ounces, it measures 4 inches from the base to the top of the globe and 8 inches around the middle.

Los Angeles Map Coasters Give a set of four cool-looking, quality sapele wooden coasters with a vintage feel that carry a detailed map design of Los Angeles. They’re handmade and machine cut by 03 Design Studio in a precision two-week process described online. Customer reviews are high at 4.7 out of 5.0.

Los Angeles Song Lyrics Pencil Set Know someone who loves LA? Give a set of seven pencils engraved with lyrics from songs about the City of Angels. “Hollywood Boulevard Goodnight” and “Los Angeles I’m Yours” are two examples. This $10 stocking stuffer or office party present can be ordered online from the popular Los Angeles County Store on Sunset Boulevard.

California State Cutting Board Some states just lend themselves better than others as a shape for a cutting board. California rocks as a 3/4-inch thick cheese board measuring 19 inches by 7 inches. There’s a star on the state capital, Sacramento, but Angelenos can easily smile to themselves and deal with that. It’s carved from strong Monkeypod wood grown in managed forests and glossed with non-toxic wax.

LA Dodgers 2018 Hat There’s always next season, right? Los Angeles Dodgers gear is a good idea all the time, even out of baseball season. Get ready to rep your local team with a New Era MLB official cap with curved duckbill and beveled logo. Just pick a size and wait for spring.



Los Angeles City Skyline Silhouette Insulated Lunch Box Bag Lunch boxes aren't only for elementary school. Here's a thermal insulated lunch box that gives a shout out to LA with a bold purple graphic of palm trees and skyscrapers at sunset. The packed lunch is really beside the point when you're carrying something this snazzy. The LA lunch box bag also comes in a Griffith Observatory and cityscape at night design.

Hollywood Walk of Fame Wall Clock The unmistakable five-pointed Hollywood Walk of Fame star embedded in a pink and charcoal terrazzo square lends itself to the design of a wall clock. The hour, minute, and second hands are gold colored…of course. Made in the USA, one AA battery is all you need to set the time on Christmas morning.

LA Rams Helmet Christmas Tree Ornament In blown glass and hand-painted, this is a permanent addition to your Christmas tree bauble collection to hang with pride this year and for many Christmases to come. It glitters, too. The blue and gold Los Angeles Ram helmet comes with an S-hook, ready to take a prime position on an empty tree branch.

Los Angeles Downtown Skyline Shower Curtain Bring the big city home in a scenic view of LA’s distinctive downtown skyline under a summer sky filled with dreamy, fluffy clouds. Shades of blue, white, and gray dominate this high resolution digital print transferred onto a shower curtain that’s functional and decorative in one.



By Laurie Jo Miller Farr

