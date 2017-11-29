$10K In Items Stolen During Break-In At Floyd Mayweather’s Beverly Hills Home

Filed Under: Beverly Hills, Floyd Mayweather

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Floyd Mayweather is the latest celebrity to be hit by burglars, and police are asking for the public’s help to solve the crime.

The break-in at the boxer’s Beverly Hills home was reported at about 3 p.m. Tuesday, and is believed to have happened sometime within the previous seven days, Beverly Hills police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese said.

Mayweather was not home at the time of the burglary.

Items stolen included luggage, sunglasses and accessories reportedly worth at least $10,000.

No suspect information was released and no arrests were reported. Albanese said police were not releasing other details because of the active investigation.

The crime was discovered when a member of Mayweather’s staff found a broken window at the home, according to TMZ.com.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call the Beverly Hills Police Detective Bureau at (310) 285-2158.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

