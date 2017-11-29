Fact Check: Retweeted Anti-Muslim Videos Misrepresent What Happened

An AP Fact Check finds important elements of the three videos retweeted by Trump to be unverified or false.
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Islamophobia, Twitter
jayda Fact Check: Retweeted Anti Muslim Videos Misrepresent What Happened

The president retweeted three controversial, largely discredited videos critical of Islam from Jayda Fransen’s account.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Like much other propaganda, the anti-Muslim videos spread around by President Donald Trump mix grains of truth, fakery and shades in between.

An AP Fact Check finds important elements of the three videos retweeted by Trump to be unverified or false.

One video is said to describe a Muslim migrant attacking a boy in the Netherlands. But Dutch authorities say the attacker is a Dutch-born citizen, not a migrant.

Another video shows an apparent Islamic extremist smashing a statue of the Virgin Mary. The circumstances are not verified, but the images ring true.

It’s well known that Islamic extremists target people and objects of other faiths as well as indiscriminate populations. Also well known: Anti-Muslim extremists in the U.S. and other countries of the West torch mosques.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast rewritten or redistributed.)

More from CBS2 Live Newscasts and Breaking News
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch