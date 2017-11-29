Do I Qualify For A VA Loan?

By Alaina Brandenburger

If you’re a veteran, a VA home loan may be the perfect resource for financing your new place. These loans don’t require a down payment, they offer competitive interest rates and they allow you to get into your home for little money out of pocket, so you can save for furniture, movers and other costs commonly associated with a new home. Many veterans become eligible for a VA loan after service. If you’re a veteran looking to buy a new home, here are some guidelines to determine your eligibility.

Eligibility Requirements



Active and former members of the military and their spouses may be eligible for a VA home loan if they meet certain guidelines from the Department of Veterans Affairs. According to Veterans United, you may be able to get a VA home loan if you meet one of the following criteria:

“90 days of consecutive, active wartime service

181 consecutive, active peacetime service

6+ years of active service in the National Guard or Reserves

You are the spouse of a veteran who died in the line of duty or from a disability obtained as a result of service”

If you meet one of these criteria, speak with your local VA to determine if you are eligible for a VA home loan.

Other Requirements



Even if you do not meet the criteria listed above, you may still be able to apply for and receive a home loan from the VA. In this case, you will need to obtain a Certificate of Eligibility. These certificates may be obtained by applying for a loan through a lender approved by the VA, applying for a loan through the eBenefits portal on the Veterans Affairs website, or by filling out Form 26-1880. If you aren’t sure whether or not you qualify for a VA home loan, make an appointment with your local Veterans Affairs branch.

A VA home loan can make it possible to buy a new home for your family, and there are many resources available for veterans. Be sure to check out all of your options, and then have fun hunting for a home.