BuzzFeed Cutting 100 Jobs in US

BuzzFeed is also cutting an unspecified number of U.K. jobs. The company has 1,700 employees worldwide.
NEW YORK (AP) — Digital media company BuzzFeed is cutting 8 percent of U.S. employees, or 100 jobs, as changes its business model in a bid to boost revenue.

A spokeswoman for New York-based BuzzFeed confirmed the layoffs Wednesday. They were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

In a memo to employees, BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti said the jobs being cut in the U.S. were only on the business side. He says BuzzFeed no longer relies on just “native” ads and needs a different kind of sales team.

