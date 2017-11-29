Best Upcoming Concerts In Los Angeles (December 2017 – May 2018)

Stevie Wonder
STAPLES Center
1111 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
www.axs.com
See the legendary singer as he hits the stage for his “House Full of Toys” tour! The R&B icon will be bringing out a bevy of incredible artists as well, including Dave Matthews, Pharrell Williams, Savion Glover, Andra Day, and the one and only Tony Bennett. Hear songs like “Superstition,” “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” and many more!
Lady Gaga
The Forum
3900 W Manchester Blvd
Inglewood, CA 90305
www.ticketmaster.com
The Forum in Inglewood will be welcoming Lady Gaga once again to Los Angeles on Decemer 18, 2017! In support of her latest album “Joanne,” Lady Gaga will once again dazzle audiences with her incredible voice, dance moves, songs, and other theatrics. Concertgoers can expect to hear songs from her latest hit album, including “Million Reasons,” as well as other top songs from past albums like “Bad Romance,” “Telephone,” “Poker Face” and “Just Dance.”
Jay Z
The Forum
3900 W Manchester Blvd
Inglewood, CA 90305
www.ticketmaster.com
It’s not every day Jay Z decides to get back on tour, but the super star rapper will be making a one night appearance in Los Angeles on December 21 for his 4:44 Tour. Although this rapper is at the top of his game, tickets to the concert can still be found at reasonable prices. The show is in support of the rappers “4:44” album which was released on June 30, 2017 and can only be listed to on his streaming music service Tidal. The album gained acclaim from critics and fans alike. Songs expected at the show include “No Church In The Wild,” “Lucifer,” “Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love), “Run This Town,” “On To The Next One,” “Family Feud,” “99 Problems” and many others! On this tour, the rapper is set to entertain the crowd with around 30+ songs. Vic Mensa is set to appear as well for this special event.
Dave Chappelle and John Mayer: Controlled Danger
The Forum
3900 W Manchester Blvd
Inglewood, CA 90305
www.livenation.com
Don’t miss this once and a lifetime performance from two greats in their respective fields. Chapelle, one of the best comedians of all time will join with musical legend John Mayer on Sunday, December 31, 2017 (New Year’s Eve) for their “Controlled Danger” show. The comedy/musical act have big plans for their New Year’s Eve performance. Make sure to leave your phones in the car though, as cell phones are strictly prohibited! Say goodbye to 2017 and hello to 2018 with solo stand-up performances and musical sets as well as collaborative songs, stories, dancing, and more.
Shakira
The Forum
3900 W Manchester Blvd
Inglewood, CA 90305
www.ticketmaster.com
Hear Shakira’s incredible voice right here in Los Angeles when the singer plays The Forum for her EL Dorado World Tour! The Columbian singer/songwriter will be amazing the audience with songs off her eleventh album that was released on May 26, 2017. Singles from the album include “Chantaje,” “Me Enamore,” as well as “Perro Fiel.” But, never fear as she will undoubtedly release her voice for some of her past hits like “Hips Don’t Lie,” and “Deja Vu,” among others.
U2 eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour 2018
The Forum
3900 W Manchester Blvd
Inglewood, CA 90305
www.ticketmaster.com
Whether you’ve seen U2 or have never seen them before, this is a show you can’t afford to miss. The legendary and iconic rock band always put on an incredible show. In years past, the band sold out venues including the Rose Bowl. This year, U2 will take the stage at the storied Forum. The band will be wrapping up their Joshua Tree 2017 tour before “Songs of Experience” is released in December 2017. The show is in support of their new album that will include 13 songs. Hear “The Blackout,” “The Little Things That Give You Away,” as well as a version of “XXX” that was collaborated on with Kendrick Lamar. The storied band will also undoubtedly play many of their classic hits.
P!NK: Beautiful Trauma World Tour
STAPLES Center
1111 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
www.staplescenter.com
Head to the STAPLES Center on Thursday, May 31, 2018 as P!NK hits the stage for her brand new tour. The singer last hit the road with her “The Truth About Love Tour” which saw her play 142 sold out shows in 13 countries. The gifted and imaginative singer and performer is going to be in Los Angeles in support of her “Beautiful Trauma” album which has already made a huge splash with songs like “What About Us,” “Revenge,” “Where We Go,” “Whatever You Want,” “Beautiful Trauma,” and many others. Expect to hear other top hits though from past albums, including “Sober.”