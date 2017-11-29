Best Upcoming Concerts In Los Angeles (December 2017 – May 2018)

Los Angeles concert venues will be welcoming incredible talent to fill its stages this December 2017 and into 2018! From Lady Gaga and Jay Z to Shakira and others, these are the shows you won’t want to miss!

December 10, 2017



Stevie Wonder

STAPLES Center

1111 S Figueroa St

Los Angeles, CA 90015

www.axs.com STAPLES Center1111 S Figueroa StLos Angeles, CA 90015 See the legendary singer as he hits the stage for his “House Full of Toys” tour! The R&B icon will be bringing out a bevy of incredible artists as well, including Dave Matthews, Pharrell Williams, Savion Glover, Andra Day, and the one and only Tony Bennett. Hear songs like “Superstition,” “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” and many more!

December 18, 2017



Lady Gaga

The Forum

3900 W Manchester Blvd

Inglewood, CA 90305

www.ticketmaster.com The Forum3900 W Manchester BlvdInglewood, CA 90305 The Forum in Inglewood will be welcoming Lady Gaga once again to Los Angeles on Decemer 18, 2017! In support of her latest album “Joanne,” Lady Gaga will once again dazzle audiences with her incredible voice, dance moves, songs, and other theatrics. Concertgoers can expect to hear songs from her latest hit album, including “Million Reasons,” as well as other top songs from past albums like “Bad Romance,” “Telephone,” “Poker Face” and “Just Dance.”

December 21, 2017



Jay Z

The Forum

3900 W Manchester Blvd

Inglewood, CA 90305

www.ticketmaster.com The Forum3900 W Manchester BlvdInglewood, CA 90305 It’s not every day Jay Z decides to get back on tour, but the super star rapper will be making a one night appearance in Los Angeles on December 21 for his 4:44 Tour. Although this rapper is at the top of his game, tickets to the concert can still be found at reasonable prices. The show is in support of the rappers “4:44” album which was released on June 30, 2017 and can only be listed to on his streaming music service Tidal. The album gained acclaim from critics and fans alike. Songs expected at the show include “No Church In The Wild,” “Lucifer,” “Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love), “Run This Town,” “On To The Next One,” “Family Feud,” “99 Problems” and many others! On this tour, the rapper is set to entertain the crowd with around 30+ songs. Vic Mensa is set to appear as well for this special event.

December 31 2017



Dave Chappelle and John Mayer: Controlled Danger

The Forum

3900 W Manchester Blvd

Inglewood, CA 90305

www.livenation.com The Forum3900 W Manchester BlvdInglewood, CA 90305 Don’t miss this once and a lifetime performance from two greats in their respective fields. Chapelle, one of the best comedians of all time will join with musical legend John Mayer on Sunday, December 31, 2017 (New Year’s Eve) for their “Controlled Danger” show. The comedy/musical act have big plans for their New Year’s Eve performance. Make sure to leave your phones in the car though, as cell phones are strictly prohibited! Say goodbye to 2017 and hello to 2018 with solo stand-up performances and musical sets as well as collaborative songs, stories, dancing, and more.

February 1, 2018



Shakira

The Forum

3900 W Manchester Blvd

Inglewood, CA 90305

www.ticketmaster.com The Forum3900 W Manchester BlvdInglewood, CA 90305 Hear Shakira’s incredible voice right here in Los Angeles when the singer plays The Forum for her EL Dorado World Tour! The Columbian singer/songwriter will be amazing the audience with songs off her eleventh album that was released on May 26, 2017. Singles from the album include “Chantaje,” “Me Enamore,” as well as “Perro Fiel.” But, never fear as she will undoubtedly release her voice for some of her past hits like “Hips Don’t Lie,” and “Deja Vu,” among others.

May 15 2018



U2 eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour 2018

The Forum

3900 W Manchester Blvd

Inglewood, CA 90305

www.ticketmaster.com The Forum3900 W Manchester BlvdInglewood, CA 90305 Whether you’ve seen U2 or have never seen them before, this is a show you can’t afford to miss. The legendary and iconic rock band always put on an incredible show. In years past, the band sold out venues including the Rose Bowl. This year, U2 will take the stage at the storied Forum. The band will be wrapping up their Joshua Tree 2017 tour before “Songs of Experience” is released in December 2017. The show is in support of their new album that will include 13 songs. Hear “The Blackout,” “The Little Things That Give You Away,” as well as a version of “XXX” that was collaborated on with Kendrick Lamar. The storied band will also undoubtedly play many of their classic hits.

May 31 2018