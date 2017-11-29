Armed Robbery Suspect Caught In Van Nuys After Wild Pursuit

VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – A possible armed robbery suspect led police on a chase through the San Fernando Valley Wednesday but was ultimately arrested after abandoning the Jeep he was driving in the Van Nuys area, while a female passenger who also tried to flee on foot was later detained.
The man driving the Jeep was taken into custody about 11:45 a.m. after at least one of the vehicle’s tires went flat. The man got out of the Jeep and ran into a neighborhood and across some streets through traffic, but he ultimately tired and was easily chased down by police.
His female passenger bailed out of the Jeep earlier and fled on foot. After wandering into a liquor store and a construction site, she was taken into custody near Victory Boulevard and Woodman Avenue.
It was not immediately clear where the chase began.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)