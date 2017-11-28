From Windsor Hills To Windsor Castle: LA Neighborhood Proud Of Its Soon-To-Be Princess

WINDSOR HILLS (CBSLA) — There’s always a lot of buzz at Simply Wholesome Restaurant, but the talk these days isn’t about the good eats here in Windsor Hills, it’s about the local girl who’ll wed in Windsor Castle.

“Who would’ve thought someone on Overhill and Slauson would be in the palace you know?” Paula Johnson said.

News about the engagement of Los Angeles native and actress Megan Markle to Britain’s Prince Harry is the pride and toast of the town in Windsor Hills. Markle’s mother still lives here where the now soon-to-be princess grew up.

“That makes me proud, that makes me proud.” Tyrone Powell said.

“I think it’s cool to that she came from this area because now it’s putting an interesting different spotlight on this area over here,” said Cynthia Ruffin of nearby Leimert Park.

Many locals are thinking about what will happen across the pond next May. Markle will marry Prince Harry inside the 15th-century St. George’s chapel at Windsor Castle, about 20 miles west of London. Back in Markle’s hometown, people are happy that they will soon see a biracial princess. Markle is the daughter of an African-American social worker and a white Hollywood TV cinematographer.

The prince surprised Markle with a three-diamond engagement ring. The diamonds on the side belonged to the late Princess Diana. Cynthia Ruffin believes this union is possible because of her and she hopes Markle will follow Diana’s footsteps.

“Hopefully, she’ll bring a really worldly view and different perspective and open up some hearts and minds kind of like what Diana did.”

Queen Elizabeth II gave her grandson permission to marry at Windsor Castle. The chapel is more intimate than London’s Westminster Abbey, where William and Kate married in 2011. Before the big day, Markle will be baptized into the Church of England.