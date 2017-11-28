After Record Hot Thanksgiving, Temps Fall Nearly 30 Degrees In High Deserts Residents in the Antelope Valley woke up Tuesday morning to freezing temperatures and frost on their cars.

South Gate Standoff Ends With Hail Of Bullets, Suspect DeadThe man could be seen smoking and drinking while reclined in the driver’s seat. Officers shot pepper balls into the truck to get him out, and at one point, he fired shots out of the passenger door at officers.