After Record Hot Thanksgiving, Temps Fall Nearly 30 Degrees In High Deserts

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Residents in the Antelope Valley woke up Tuesday morning to freezing temperatures and frost on their cars.
A cold front brought teeth-snapping, cold wind to Southern California, a typical pattern for the area this time of year, according to National Weather Forecasters.
Antelope Valley temperatures fell between 25 and 29 degrees for two or more hours late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. The cold snap comes less than a week after the region broke records for the warmest Thanksgiving.
A hard freeze watch, signaling temperatures of 28 degrees or less for at least two straight hours, was issued for the Antelope Valley.
But the freezing cold won’t last too long. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-70s across most of Southern California.