City Councilman Files Motion To End ‘Predatory Practice’ Of Renting RVs, Citing ‘Exploitation Of Homeless’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — L.A. City Councilman Mitchell Englander has submitted a motion to regulate or prohibit the “predatory practice” of renting out RVs and motorhomes as dwellings, arguing it causes the “exploitation of homeless individuals.”
Englander wants the LAPD and the city attorney to look into the matter of amending the L.A. Municipal Code, citing a report by KPCC that such vehicles are increasingly being rented as living spaces but do not meet basic standards of living, according to City News Service.
“We cannot allow illegal landlords to profit by providing substandard living conditions to homeless individuals and those most vulnerable,” he stated. “This motion seeks the necessary tools to eliminate this predatory practice.”
The motion states: “An unregulated rental market for vehicle dwelling all too often results in the exploitation of homeless individuals and/or those in need of affordable living arrangements.”
