Computers On Wheels At The 2017 LA Auto Show

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — L.A.’s Autoshow will debut new, sleek cars. But it also highlights new technology making our rides smarter, safer, and sans driver. CBS2’s Jo Kwon has a peak at some companies making self-driving cars closer to becoming the norm.
Imagine you’ve hopped into your self-driving car and you see this on your dashboard: SYSTEM HACKED. VIRUS INITIALIZE
Argus Cyber Security’s Monique Lance says cars can be hacked.
“These are computers on wheels,” she said. “Suddenly, instead of turning left it turns right into the vehicle next to you.”
Or the car suddenly speeds up. But Argus has developed software to prevent that.
“We’re protecting vehicles from cyber attacks.”
Ghostwave has improved technology already being used in cars.
Founder Dean Zody says there’s a growing chance the radars are on the same frequency, which means Ghostwave uses patented technology that makes its radars virtually immune from interference.
“So if you have a blind spot detection on your car and the neighboring car coming up to you has blind spot detection,” Zody said. “You could change lanes, thinking there’s nobody there, and have a collision. Which means you’re going to have a safer autonomous vehicle.”