2 Small Brush Fires Break Out In Chatsworth

Filed Under: Chatsworth, Local TV

CHATSWORTH (CBSLA) – Two small brush fires erupted about two miles apart in Chatsworth Tuesday morning.

The first fire broke out at around 4 a.m. in the 11100 block of North Browns Canyon Road. Los Angeles County and city firefighters responded.

The fire burned about two acres in medium to heavy brush before forward progress was stopped by 5:30 a.m., LACFD confirmed.

The second fire in the 10300 block of North Shadow Oaks Drive was reported at around 6 a.m., according to the L.A. Fire Department. LAFD crews arrived to find a fire burning in light grass, covering an area of 60-feet by 20-feet. It took air and ground crews about an hour to extinguish that blaze.

There were no injuries and no damage to any structures in either fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch