2 Small Brush Fires Break Out In Chatsworth

CHATSWORTH (CBSLA) – Two small brush fires erupted about two miles apart in Chatsworth Tuesday morning.
The first fire broke out at around 4 a.m. in the 11100 block of North Browns Canyon Road. Los Angeles County and city firefighters responded.
The fire burned about two acres in medium to heavy brush before forward progress was stopped by 5:30 a.m., LACFD confirmed.
The second fire in the 10300 block of North Shadow Oaks Drive was reported at around 6 a.m., according to the L.A. Fire Department. LAFD crews arrived to find a fire burning in light grass, covering an area of 60-feet by 20-feet. It took air and ground crews about an hour to extinguish that blaze.
There were no injuries and no damage to any structures in either fire.