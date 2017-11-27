Man Faces Murder Charges After Allegedly Killing Mother In North Hills Crash

NORTH HILLS (CBSLA) — A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of drunk driving after police say he sideswiped several parked cars in North Hills, killing a woman as she was getting her baby out of her car.
Jose Macias, 22, faces murder charges in connection with the Sunday night crash in the 8800 block of North Woodley Avenue.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and her child was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Los Angeles Fire dispatcher Margaret Stewart said. Police say the baby was in stable condition Monday morning.
The mother and child may have been between parked cars when the crash happened, Los Angeles police Sgt. D. Delgado said.