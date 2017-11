Guide To 2017’s L.A. Zoo Lights

This holiday season, Los Angeles is offering plenty of experiences. In addition to ice skating, tree lightings, and other seasonal events, the L.A. Zoo is once again delighting visitors with their annual L.A. Zoo Lights.

Where & When

Situated on 133 pristine acres in Griffith Park, the L.A. Zoo is one of Los Angeles’ top attractions. L.A. Zoo Lights will be held at the Zoo this winter from November 17, 2017 to January 7, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly. It is closed on November 23, 2017, December 24, 2017 and December 25, 2017. Parking is free.

About L.A. Zoo Lights

Experience the magic that is L.A. Zoo Lights this holiday season! From November 17, 2017 through January 7, 2018, the Zoo comes alive with nighttime holiday light events. Once you enter the park, you’ll take a self-guided tour that lasts from 60-90 minutes inside the Zoo. See creative animal-themed light displays, including 3D projectors, lasers, and thousands of LED’s, as well as a water show, live reindeer, music, and the all new “Wild Wonderland” finale. In addition to the tour, there will be hot cocoa and other holiday treats on offer, as well as a chance to take pictures with Santa on select dates!There are special events on select nights as well, including happy hours for adults on December 7 & 14, 2017, and a Family New Year’s Eve on December 31, 2017 at 6 p.m. The event will feature a dinner buffet, as well as carousel rides, a DJ dance party, and a live broadcast of the Times Square ball drop! Find out more information about the Family New Year’s Eve