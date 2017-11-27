Guide To 2017’s L.A. Zoo Lights

This holiday season, Los Angeles is offering plenty of experiences. In addition to ice skating, tree lightings, and other seasonal events, the L.A. Zoo is once again delighting visitors with their annual L.A. Zoo Lights.
Where & When
L.A. Zoo Lights
Los Angeles Zoo
5333 Zoo D
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 644-4200
www.lazoolights.org
Situated on 133 pristine acres in Griffith Park, the L.A. Zoo is one of Los Angeles’ top attractions. L.A. Zoo Lights will be held at the Zoo this winter from November 17, 2017 to January 7, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly. It is closed on November 23, 2017, December 24, 2017 and December 25, 2017. Parking is free.
About L.A. Zoo Lights
Experience the magic that is L.A. Zoo Lights this holiday season! From November 17, 2017 through January 7, 2018, the Zoo comes alive with nighttime holiday light events. Once you enter the park, you’ll take a self-guided tour that lasts from 60-90 minutes inside the Zoo. See creative animal-themed light displays, including 3D projectors, lasers, and thousands of LED’s, as well as a water show, live reindeer, music, and the all new “Wild Wonderland” finale. In addition to the tour, there will be hot cocoa and other holiday treats on offer, as well as a chance to take pictures with Santa on select dates!
There are special events on select nights as well, including happy hours for adults on December 7 & 14, 2017, and a Family New Year’s Eve on December 31, 2017 at 6 p.m. The event will feature a dinner buffet, as well as carousel rides, a DJ dance party, and a live broadcast of the Times Square ball drop! Find out more information about the Family New Year’s Eve.
Tickets
The L.A. Zoo offers a few ticket options for visitors wanting to experience this once a year festive experience.
Nightly Tickets
Adults: $10 for members; $14.95 for value nights and $19.95 for prime nights.
Children: $10 for members; $11.95 for value nights and $14.95 for prime nights.
Child (Under 2): FREE!
Season Pass
Adults (13+): $14.95.
Child (2-12): $44.95.
Family New Year’s Eve
Celebrate the new year in style at L.A. Zoo Lights! These special tickets will include a dinner buffet with drinks and dessert, a carousel ride, games, DJ dance party, and live broadcast of the Times Square ball drop. Dinner is served from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and desserts will be served from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tickets: $69 for adults, $45 for children
Member Prices: $64 for adults, $40 for children
Happy Hour Events
L.A. Zoo Lights is offering 2 nights of special happy hour events on December 7, 2017 and December 14, 2017 for adults over 21 as well. More information, including pricing, can be found here.
More information about Tickets to L.A. Zoo Lights can be found at www.lazoolights.org.