Best Upcoming Performances At The Irvine Barclay Theatre (Winter 2017)

This fall and winter, the Irvine Barclay Theatre will be featuring some incredible plays and musicals that are perfect for the family. From “The Nutcracker,” to “JazzReach: Ellington!,” these are the best shows to see.

www.thebarclay.org

Festival Ballet Theatre: “The Nutcracker”

Create holiday memories for your family by sharing the magic of "The Nutcracker." Festival Ballet Theatre's family-friendly production offers up colorful scenery and dazzling costumes, which make this show one you won't want to miss! Tchaikovsky's iconic score will take your breath away as the Sugar Plum Fairy, our heroine Clara, and a cast of hundreds take you on a magical journey to mystical lands. The full-length traditional production is beautifully choreographed and directed by Festival Ballet Theatre's Artistic Director, Salwa Rizkalla, and features world-renowned guest artists, FBT's professional company dancers, and exceptional young talent from across the Southland.

“Pinkalicious, the Musical”

Pinkalicious is a great show for kids aged 3-8 at the Irvine Barclay Theatre. Pinkalicious can't seem to stop eating pink cupcakes despite being warned from her parents. Her love of pink lands her at the doctor's office with Pinkititis, an sickness that turns her pink from head to toe − a dream come true for this pink loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out a way to get out of this predicament.

“JazzReach: Ellington!”

For all you jazz lovers, this is for you! Through the creative integration of live music, amazing video projections, live narration and many audience participation segments, JazzReach's Ellington! gives audience-goers a wide variety of Duke Ellington's many musical achievements. Jazz lovers and those who are new to it will love hearing his hit songs.

“Cirque Eloize – Saloon”

Experience a musical acrobatic show with "Cirque Eloize – Saloon" This Wild West will come alive in this show that is perfect for the entire family. Enter a mythical world where theater and circus collide for 80 minutes of non-stop live music combined with strength, agility and original choreography.