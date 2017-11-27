Best Upcoming Performances At The Irvine Barclay Theatre (Winter 2017)

4242 Campus Dr
Dates: December 9, 2017 – December 24, 2017
Create holiday memories for your family by sharing the magic of “The Nutcracker.” Festival Ballet Theatre’s family-friendly production offers up colorful scenery and dazzling costumes, which make this show one you won’t want to miss! Tchaikovsky’s iconic score will take your breath away as the Sugar Plum Fairy, our heroine Clara, and a cast of hundreds take you on a magical journey to mystical lands. The full-length traditional production is beautifully choreographed and directed by Festival Ballet Theatre’s Artistic Director, Salwa Rizkalla, and features world-renowned guest artists, FBT’s professional company dancers, and exceptional young talent from across the Southland.
Date: January 14, 20187 at 12 p.m. & 3 p.m.
Pinkalicious is a great show for kids aged 3-8 at the Irvine Barclay Theatre. Pinkalicious can’t seem to stop eating pink cupcakes despite being warned from her parents. Her love of pink lands her at the doctor’s office with Pinkititis, an sickness that turns her pink from head to toe − a dream come true for this pink loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out a way to get out of this predicament.
Date: January 26, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.
For all you jazz lovers, this is for you! Through the creative integration of live music, amazing video projections, live narration and many audience participation segments, JazzReach’s Ellington! gives audience-goers a wide variety of Duke Ellington’s many musical achievements. Jazz lovers and those who are new to it will love hearing his hit songs.
Date: February 8 & 9, 2018
Experience a musical acrobatic show with “Cirque Eloize – Saloon” This Wild West will come alive in this show that is perfect for the entire family. Enter a mythical world where theater and circus collide for 80 minutes of non-stop live music combined with strength, agility and original choreography.
Date: February 11, 2018 at 2 p.m.
Perfect for kids aged 5-10 and their parents, “How I Became A Pirate” is a musical excursion telling the story of Jeremy Jacobs as he joins Captain Braid Beard’s band of comical pirates. Along the way they search for the best spot to bury their treasures. Throughout Jeremy’s adventure, he finds fund and adventure on the high seas, but he’ll learn that family and home are the true treasure!
