Baby Safe, Suspect Dead After Hours-Long Standoff In Covina

Meghan Markle: Who Is Prince Harry's Bride-To-Be? Despite her very public career -- as an actor, a feminist and a humanitarian -- Markle has kept her personal side largely hidden. So who is she?

Prince Harry Confirmed Engaged To 'Suits' Actress Meghan MarkleThe official announcement says the couple became engaged in London earlier this month and that the wedding will take place next year in the spring, with further details to be “announced in due course.”