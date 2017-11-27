Baby Safe, Suspect Dead After Hours-Long Standoff In Covina

COVINA (CBSLA) — A standoff in Covina ended when a man who was holding his 7-month-old daughter hostage was shot and killed by police.
The shooting happened at about 10:20 p.m. Sunday, about six hours after officers were called to the 700 block of North Glendora Avenue to investigate a report of a “suspicious vehicle,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Covina Police Department.
When officers arrived, a woman inside the car said she needed help and got out, leaving the baby with her father. He then made “threatening statements while armed with a knife,” leading to the standoff, sheriff’s officials said in a statement.
After six hours of negotiating, officers feared for the girl’s safety, so they devised a tactical intervention plan in order to rescue her, according to the statement.
“During the rescue operation, several officers fired multiple rounds at the suspect,” the statement said. “The suspect was struck multiple times in the upper torso and died at the scene.”
The toddler was not injured, nor were the officers. Sheriff’s detectives were assisting Covina police in the investigation.
According to Covina police Officer Ray Marquez, the man had made threats to hurt himself.
The area remained closed Monday morning for the investigation.