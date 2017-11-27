83-Year-Old Hiker Found Safe And Sound 13 Miles From Where She Started

TOPANGA CANYON (CBSLA) — The family of an and elderly, avid hiker who went missing Monday morning is breathing a sigh of relief after authorities found the woman safe and sound at a local restaurant.
Lisa Hamilton-Wear went out for a hike near Topanga early Monday, but when she didn’t return home, her family began worrying. Hamilton-Wear suffers from dementia.
Hours after the search that included the Los Angeles County Sheriff and Malibu Search and Rescue began, the spry 83-year-old was found 13 miles away at a Woodland Hills restaurant “disheveled but in fair condition,” LASD said.
Apparently, Hamilton-Wear got a ride to Panini Cafe located at 21600 Victory Boulevard, where manager Hector Gomez saw the disoriented woman and called police.
When her daughter Hannah picked her up, her mother seemed to be doing fine.
“She’s amazing. It would be better if she wasn’t so amazing,” she joked.
Hamilton-Wear said she was a bit frightened, herself, after walking such a long distance.
“It was scary for me too. I walked a long way, at least 20-30 miles,” she told CBS2 News. “I’ve decided I’m not going to do that again.”