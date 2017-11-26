Carjacking Suspect Pushed Victim’s Leg On Accelerator Increasing Speeds To 100 MPH Before Crash, Police Say

POMONA (CBSLA) — A woman is recovering after being taken on a terrifying ride during a carjacking in Pomona over the weekend.

The incident ended on 4th Street and Garey Avenue on Saturday morning after the woman’s car crashed into a tree.

Police say the woman had initially pulled over to help who she believed was stranded driver.

But that’s precisely when police say the suspect allegedly held a knife to the woman’s chest and forced her to drive.

At one point, police say the suspect pushed the woman’s leg on the accelerator increasing speeds to over 100 miles per hour.

The vehicle then crashed into a tree, sending both the suspect and woman to the hospital.

The suspect was critically hurt, while the woman sustained moderate injuries.

