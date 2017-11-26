‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Issues Apology Over #MeToo Comments On Podcast

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Reality television star Stassi Schroeder has issued an apology after reportedly making critical comments on her podcast in the wake of the #MeToo campaign.
Schroeder said in part via Twitter, “On my latest episode I crossed a line. It was irresponsible of me to make generalized statements about a very serious topic, such as sexual harassment, as it is not my place to speak about anyone else’s experiences.”
Schroeder went on to say, “These 24 hours have been sobering: I want to share your stories on my podcast: on either side, being accused of something you didn’t do or being victimized & left helpless. Let’s discuss it all.”
The apology by the “Vanderpump Rules” star follows a podcast by Schroeder reportedly titled, “Are We on a Male Witch Hunt?”
The podcast has since been deleted.