Man Booked On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder After Fight In Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Authorities say a man has been booked on suspicion of attempted murder following a physical altercation in Riverside.

Riverside police officers responded to a report of a man down in the roadway at the intersection of Aralia Drive and Gibson Street.

Upon arrival, officers located the man who was unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators responded to the scene and detectives determined that the victim had been involved in a physical fight with the suspect, identified by police as Mark McMichael, 35, of Riverside.

McMichael was arrested and later booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with more information was asked to call Det. Karla Beler at (951) 353-7138, or Det. Adrian Tillett at (951) 353-7105.

