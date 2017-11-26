Loma Linda Transient Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Young Girls At Park

LOMA LINDA (CBSLA) — Authorities have announced the arrest of a transient they said molested and annoyed young girls at a park in Loma Linda.
A Sheriff’s Deputy, identified as B. Ortiz, was doing a routine security check at the park located on the 250000 block of Entrada Del Pargue on November 20, just before 3 p.m.
Ortiz observed suspicious activity involving an apparent transient subject, later identified as Thomas Jason Tompkins, 45.
Ortiz saw Tompkins placing himself in very close proximity to a group of young females. Ortiz reported that Tompkins was showing an unusual amount of attention to the minors.
At one point, Tompkins allegedly began to remove some of his clothing exposing himself. Ortiz immediately detained him.
Tompkins was found to have an active arrest warrant. After further investigation, Ortiz developed enough probable cause to believe that Tompkins was annoying and harassing the juveniles.
Ortiz arrested and booked Tompkins into the Central Detention Center. Ortiz charged Thompkins with annoying and molesting a child. It was unclear what the outstanding warrant was for.
If you believe Tompkins has committed a crime against you, you’re asked to call the Central Station at (909) 387-3545 to report it.