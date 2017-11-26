‘We Made It Through, No Hiccups,’ Says LAX Traveler On Extremely Busy Travel Day

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sunday was expected to be a busy travel day with many returning from their Thanksgiving getaways.
By 7 a.m., traffic was already mounting at Los Angeles International Airport, which expected to see 2.3 million travelers coming in and out of the airport this holiday weekend.
“It’s just a lot of people, like a lot of people in the terminal,” said Jon Perdomo, a traveler. “My flight was at 4 in the morning so I expected it to be nobody but it was a lot of people.”
Kim Weaver, another traveler, said, “LAX is always a little bit difficult to navigate.”
“We made it through, no hiccups, no delays, it’s great,” she added.
In all, LAX anticipated that 110,000 vehicles to enter the airport, resulting in an average of 100 cars entering the airport every minute.