Cyber Monday Could Break Records As Websites Expect $3.8B In Sales

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — This Cyber Monday could be one for the record books.
The National Retail Federation says 164 million Americans are shopping this weekend — with almost half purchasing something on Cyber Monday.
CBS2/KCAL9’s Joy Benedict reports Cyber Monday was the biggest day in e-commerce history last year. This year, websites are expected to bring in about $3.8 billion in sales, with a third of the sales being made on mobile devices and more shoppers leaving brick-and-mortar stores behind.
Retail experts say laptops are expected to be a hot item online, as are shoes. Toy prices are expected to drop 19 percent.
If you miss out on the fanfare you may not be completely out of luck. Many sites are expected to offer a week full of deals.