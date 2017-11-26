Best Events & Activities This Week In Los Angeles – November 27

(Credit: Micah Chambers-Goldberg)

As November turns to December, L.A. ramps up its holiday celebrations across the city. From tree lightings to craft shows to shows both holiday-themed and not, there is something for everyone this week.

Monday, November 27, 2017

Los Angeles County Tree Lighting

Grand Park’s Fountain Overlook, Downtown L.A.

grandparkla.org

Grand Park and The Music Center are ushering in the holiday season with the annual Los Angeles County tree lighting ceremony, illuminating a 35-foot tree, and hosting musical performances by local musicians and community groups. The event is free, and early birds will be treated to complimentary Starbucks hot chocolate and coffee.

Now Open: Carlo’s Bakery

Santa Monica (3rd Street Promenade)

bakeshop.carlosbakery.com/santamonica

Best known as TV’s “Cake Boss,” Buddy Valastro has just opened up the newest and only west coast location of his famous bakery. Lovers of both the show and tasty pastries can stuff their faces with Carlo’s signature treats like cannoli, lobster tail, and of course the over-the-top custom cakes featured on the show.

Santa’s Tavern

JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE, Downtown L.A.

www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/laxjw-jw-marriott-los-angeles-l.a.-live

Today downtown’s JW Marriott hotel unveils Santa’s Tavern: a 1,300 pound, fully functioning gingerbread bar composed of dough and sugar, including candy and cookie dough bar stools and spirit bottles. While you’re there, stop by The Mixing Room for a Santa’s Little Helper gingerbread Moscow mule served in an elf-shaped copper mug.

Tuesday, November 28, 2017

New Escape Room: The Pyramid

Escape Room LA, Downtown L.A.

www.escaperoomla.com

Escape Room’s newest challenge is finally open, and ready to take you on a thrilling expedition through a hidden jungle pyramid. Work with your group to solve riddles, puzzles, and challenges, and see if you can find The Mask of the Jade Warrior hidden deep in the secret tomb, or get trapped forever.

Great Wolf Lodge’s Snowland

Great Wolf Lodge, Anaheim

www.greatwolf.com

One of Southern California’s largest indoor water parks transforms into a magical winter wonderland for the season, complete with snow and splash showers. When you need a break from splashing around in the 100,000 square-foot park, check out a life-sized gingerbread house, hot cocoa bar, cookies with Mrs. Claus, dance parties, and so much more throughout the resort.

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Chris Rock’s “Total Blackout” Tour

Belasco Theatre, Hollywood

Dolbytheatre.com

As an award-winning actor, director, producer, and writer, there is little Chris Rock hasn’t done both on and off stage. Tonight he goes back to his stand up comedy roots after almost a decade off, kicking off a four-night tour at the Belasco Theatre sure to leave your sides aching.

Chinese American Film Festival

Crowell Public Library, San Marino

Cafilmfestival.org

During the month of November, the Chinese American Film Festival shows over 700 feature films in nearly two dozen locations all over, including tonight’s screening at Crowell Public Library. As one of the most influential annual Chinese American cultural events, the festival connects two of the world’s largest film markets.

Thursday, November 30, 2017

Yissy & Bandancha

Annenberg Space for Photography, Century City

www.annenbergphotospace.org

Cuban drummer/composer Yissy Garcia kicks off her upcoming U.S. tour with three L.A. shows starting tonight at the Annenberg Space for Photography, as part of “Cuba: Antes, Ahora,” featuring a panel discussion and live music from some of Cuba’s most relevant artists. Two more shows follow Friday and Saturday at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and Grand Park.

Anat Cohen and Her Tentet in Concert

Valley Performing Arts Center, Northridge

www.valleyperformingartscenter.org

Jazz Journalist Association’s ten-time winner of “Clarinetist of the Year,” Anat Cohen, is bringing her talent and tentet to VPAC’s Soraya for a west coast premiere. She’ll perform songs from her recently released album, “Happy Songs,” as part of the Music Knows No Borders series.

Friday, December 1, 2017

“The Latina Christmas Special”

The Los Angeles Theatre Center, Downtown L.A.

www.thelatc.org

If you thought your family put on a dramatic Christmas, wait until you see and hear the stories from three acclaimed Latina comedians as they tell of their own hilarious, touching, and scandalous stories of Christmases past. The show runs through January 7.

Sleepless: The Music Center After Hours

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Downtown L.A.

www.musiccenter.org/sleepless

From the lobby to the staircase to the stage, the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion will be taken over by the sights and sounds of some of Cuba’s most talented artists as part of The Music Center’s Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA programming, “Cuba: Antes, Ahora / Then, Now”. Live performances, photography, artwork, film screenings and more will create a Havana night experience into the wee hours of the morning.

Pomona Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show

Fairplex, Pomona

www.fairplex.com

Today through Sunday the Fairplex will be filled with three hundred exhibitors selling over 24,000 handmade creations, as performers stroll through the area. Craft demonstrations, contests, and an interactive Kidzone create yuletide fun for the whole family.

Saturday, December 2, 2017

Grand Opening: Museum of Failure

A+D Architecture and Design Museum, Arts District Downtown

Failuremuseum.com

Sweden’s Museum of Failure is embarking on a world tour, and L.A. is the first place it’ll be dropping by to share stories and relics of some of history’s most epic marketing and product fails. Through February 4, items spanning from the 17th century will be on display by the “Willy Wonka of Failure” Dr. Sam West, allowing visitors to both mock and learn from the past.

Opening Night: “A Christmas Carol”

A Noise Within, Pasadena

www.anoisewithin.org

Charles Dickens’ time-honored tale of forgiveness and true Christmas spirit comes to life for the sixth year in a row at acclaimed repertory theatre company A Noise Within. After the show, enjoy a cup of cider and snap a selfie with the cast.

55th Annual L.A. Harbor Holiday Afloat

Los Angeles Harbor, San Pedro

laharborholidayafloat.org

Watch decorated ships both tall and small set sail through the Port’s East Basin as they light up to celebrate “Peace Around the World.” Now in its 55th year, the parade includes L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn as Grand Marshal, and is viewable from several locations around the area.

Sunday, December 3, 2017

IAMA Holiday Cabaret: Music from the Silver Screen

Rockwell Table and Stage, Los Feliz

www.iamatheatre.com

Both company members and celebrity guests come together for a one-night, holiday cabaret event to benefit IAMA’s theatrical programming. The star-studded event includes members from “Scandal,” “Crazy Ex Girlfriend,” and even a New Kid on the Block performing iconic cinematic moments at the 4th annual event.

Los Angeles Children’s Chorus with Susan Graham

Walt Disney Concert Hall, Downtown L.A.

www.lachildrenschorus.org

Grammy Award-winning opera singer Susan Graham joins the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and members of the Los Angeles Philharmonic to literally ring in the holidays with a concert featuring the world premiere of L.A.-based composer Paul Gibson’s “Ring Out, Wild Bells.” Along with the new work arranged for chorus, organ, strings, and handbells, you’ll also enjoy classical works, holiday carols, and poignant readings.

“Hansel & Gretel: A Wickedly Delicious Musical Treat”

Valley Performing Arts Center, Northridge

www.valleyperformingartscenter.org

After a sold-out performance earlier in the year, this adaptation of The Brothers Grimm’s classic tale of Hansel and Gretel is back for one visually stunning night only. In this telling, the siblings journey through The Black Forest searching for its namesake Troll to wish everything right, only to find twists, turns, and a valuable lesson in the process.

Byline: Article by Kellie Fell