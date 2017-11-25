Only On 2: Pickup Truck Slams Into Playa Del Rey Gym Causing Extensive Damage

PLAYA DEL REY (CBSLA) — A Playa del Rey gym suffered extensive damage after a pickup truck slammed into it.
The accident happened Saturday around 9 a.m. when the vehicle plowed through the Real Fitness Gym on Pershing Drive and Manchester.
The vehicle’s 35-yeae-old driver was transported to a hospital.
Authorities said no one in the building was hurt. The crash happened about 10 minutes after an exercise class ended and the class left the premises.
The gym released footage of the pickup truck plowing through. It is video that is Only On 2.
The man was driving east on Manchester when he apparently lost control of the vehicle.
Witnesses said the driver appeared to be going more than 45 miles per hour.
“I heard an explosion. I turned and there’s the truck,” Wesley Bixler told KCAL9’s Cristy Fajardo.
He was near the wall where the Mitsubishi made its entrance. Seconds later, Good Samaritans rush through the hole in the wall to check on people in the gym and the driver.
And despite all the damage the gym owners and trainers feel lucky.
“Normally we’d have 15-16 people in a class but because of the holiday fewer people showed up so we ended class early,” a trainer said.