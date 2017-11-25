Firefighters Knock Down Apartment Fire In Westlake

Filed Under: Apartment Building, Fire, Local TV, Westlake

WESTLAKE (CBSLA) — Firefighters Saturday morning knocked down a fire that spread through the second and third floors, as well as the attic, of a four-story apartment building in the Westlake community of Los Angeles.

Firefighters dispatched at 5:45 a.m. to the 2900 block of West Sunset Plaza had the fire out within 40 minutes of their arrival, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“Firefighters are now conducting a thorough search on all levels of the building, with no injuries reported,” Stewart said.

KCAL9/CBS2’s Joy Benedict was on the scene and reports that it does look like one firefighter suffered minor burns and was taken to a hospital.

“I heard some fire trucks and it’s getting louder and louder so I went out and see my apartment is on fire so I have to wake my roommates and pack my things up. My passport of course and my wallet,” said Joe, a resident of the apartment complex.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch