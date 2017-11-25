Firefighters Knock Down Apartment Fire In Westlake

WESTLAKE (CBSLA) — Firefighters Saturday morning knocked down a fire that spread through the second and third floors, as well as the attic, of a four-story apartment building in the Westlake community of Los Angeles.

Firefighters dispatched at 5:45 a.m. to the 2900 block of West Sunset Plaza had the fire out within 40 minutes of their arrival, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“Firefighters are now conducting a thorough search on all levels of the building, with no injuries reported,” Stewart said.

KCAL9/CBS2’s Joy Benedict was on the scene and reports that it does look like one firefighter suffered minor burns and was taken to a hospital.

“I heard some fire trucks and it’s getting louder and louder so I went out and see my apartment is on fire so I have to wake my roommates and pack my things up. My passport of course and my wallet,” said Joe, a resident of the apartment complex.

