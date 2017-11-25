Celebrities Mock Trump Saying He Was ‘Probably’ Going To Be Time’s Person Of The Year

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Time magazine is disputing President Donald Trump’s account of how he rejected the magazine’s request for an interview and photo sessions ahead of its “Person of the Year” issue.
In a Friday evening tweet, Trump says the magazine informed him he was “probably” going to be granted the title for the second year in a row. He tweeted “I said probably is no good and took a pass.”
Later that evening, Time tweeted that Trump “is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year.” The magazine says it doesn’t comment on its choice until publication.
Trump frequently brags about his cover appearances in the iconic magazine. He has falsely claimed to hold the record of cover appearances.
The magazine will unveil its Person of the Year on Dec. 6.
It was revealed earlier this year that Trump has displayed fake issues of Time at several of his private golf clubs.
Variety reported Saturday that in light of Trump’s latest tweet, a large number of celebrities took to Twitter to mock his passing on Person of the Year.
Those celebrities include Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sarah Silverman, Billy Eichner, Andy Cohen, Arsenio Hall, Lance Bass, New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard and British tennis player Andy Murray, to name a few.
