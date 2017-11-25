Celebrities Mock Trump Saying He Was ‘Probably’ Going To Be Time’s Person Of The Year

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Time magazine is disputing President Donald Trump’s account of how he rejected the magazine’s request for an interview and photo sessions ahead of its “Person of the Year” issue.

In a Friday evening tweet, Trump says the magazine informed him he was “probably” going to be granted the title for the second year in a row. He tweeted “I said probably is no good and took a pass.”

Later that evening, Time tweeted that Trump “is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year.” The magazine says it doesn’t comment on its choice until publication.

Trump frequently brags about his cover appearances in the iconic magazine. He has falsely claimed to hold the record of cover appearances.

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

The magazine will unveil its Person of the Year on Dec. 6.

It was revealed earlier this year that Trump has displayed fake issues of Time at several of his private golf clubs.

Variety reported Saturday that in light of Trump’s latest tweet, a large number of celebrities took to Twitter to mock his passing on Person of the Year.

Those celebrities include Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sarah Silverman, Billy Eichner, Andy Cohen, Arsenio Hall, Lance Bass, New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard and British tennis player Andy Murray, to name a few.

.@nytimes just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named comedienne of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! @andy_murray — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) November 25, 2017

Time Magazine called me a few weeks ago too. This led to us texting and then, of course, sexting. We hooked up a few times, which was fun. But, ultimately, it didn't seem like an ideal match. It's too bad though because Time Magazine is really hot. Oh well. Thanks anyway! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 25, 2017

Sports Illustrated called and said I was probably going to be Sportsman of the Year, but it was going to take a long photo shoot and interview. I’m not proud of my recent perm and have a interpretive dance class at the interview time so I turned it down! No Thanks SI!! — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) November 25, 2017

I was just thinking. Who’s been on a tenacious “come-up’ since #Trump was elected … and who’s put their foot down the hardest? Maybe it’s the year of THE AMERICAN #WOMAN! How ‘bout the silhouette of a woman on the cover of #Time magazine⁉️⁉️ https://t.co/JRWRvspLZR — Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) November 25, 2017

Bbc just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named sports personality of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) November 24, 2017

Tiger Beat called and said I was probably going to be Boybander of the year, but it was going to take a long photo shoot and interview. Unfortunately, i have a long awaited appointment to frost my tips on the day of the interview so i turned it down! No thanks Tiger Beat!!! — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) November 25, 2017

We have a president who thinks @TIME “Person of the Year” is a prize one wins (other “winners”: Hitler, Stalin, Nixon) He also hates that its “Person” & not “Man” I guess bc if it includes everyone it’s not as good, thus #MAGA — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 25, 2017

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)