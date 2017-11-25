Carjacking Crash In Pomona

POMONA (CBSLA) — A wild scene played out in Pomona early Saturday morning.
Police say a man carjacked a driver near South Gary Avenue and the 60 Freeway.
They say the victim, a woman, pulled over to help the suspect, who has been identified as Jesus Mercado.
His car appeared to be disabled. She says Mercado then forced his way into her car and pulled out a knife. She says he forced her to drive up to 100 miles per hour and at one point he grabbed the steering wheel and tried to hit other cars.
The two ended up crashing into a tree on West 4th Street and South Gary Avenue.
Mercado flew out of the car. He is in critical condition. The victim was transported to a local area hospital with moderate injuries.
Check back for updates on this developing story.