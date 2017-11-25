2 Small Brush Fires Put Out In Hollywood Hills, San Clemente

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fifty firefighters Saturday put out a quarter-acre brush fire that was burning uphill in steep terrain in the Hollywood Hills.
Firefighters dispatched about noon to the 2700 block of Lake Hollywood Drive had the fire out at 12:25 p.m., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
There was no structural damage and the cause of the fire was under investigation.
Another brush fire was burning in San Clemente. Approximately 45 Orange County Fire Authority firefighters were on the scene Saturday afternoon for the seven-acre blaze. Forward progress of the fire was stopped at 1:45 p.m.
