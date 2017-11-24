Wendy’s Trolls McDonald’s For Unfinished Black Friday Tweet

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — McDonald’s is famous for fast food but the restaurant chain might want to slow down before sending tweets.
An unfinished tweet was posted at 1 a.m. Friday morning and quickly went viral. It reads: “Black Friday **** Need copy and link****.”
As of Friday afternoon there were more than 17,000 retweets and more than 48,000 likes.
Rival fast-food chain Wendy’s took notice and had some fun at McDonald’s’ expense.
Wendy’s tweeted: “When the tweets are as broken as the ice cream machine.”
As of Friday afternoon there were more than 111,000 retweets and more than 290,000 likes on the Wendy’s tweet.
McDonald’s acknowledged the mistake, posting a follow-up tweet that reads: “When you tweet before your first cup of McCafé… Nothing comes before coffee.”