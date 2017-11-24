Man Fatally Shot In Rosemead On Thanksgiving

ROSEMEAD (CBSLA) — A man was shot and killed in Rosemead Thursday, authorities said.

An unidentified suspect shot an adult Hispanic male at 6:15 p.m. on the 8900 block of Emerson Place, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s investigators don’t know what the motive was.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call (800) 222-8477.

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

