Man Shot To Death Thanksgiving Night In Arleta

ARLETA (CBSLA) — A man was shot to death Thursday at an Arleta home, authorities said.
The homicide was reported about 8:20 p.m. on the 14200 block of Gager Street, according to Officer Mike Lopez at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
The 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, Lopez siad.
Homicide detectives are on the scene.
