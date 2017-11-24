Man Shot To Death Thanksgiving Night In Arleta

ARLETA (CBSLA) — A man was shot to death Thursday at an Arleta home, authorities said.

The homicide was reported about 8:20 p.m. on the 14200 block of Gager Street, according to Officer Mike Lopez at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.

The 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, Lopez siad.

Homicide detectives are on the scene.

Check for updates on this developing story.

