Streaking Jets Roll Past Ducks 4-1 On Ehlers’ 2 Goals

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers scored two goals in the game’s first 5 minutes, and the streaking Winnipeg Jets went on to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Friday.

The Jets have won six of their last seven.

Bryan Little also had a goal and two assists for Winnipeg. Ehler added an assist to his two goals. Kyle Connor scored an empty-net goal from the red line, his sixth goal of the season.

Conner Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots for the Jets.

Anaheim’s lone goal came from Francois Beauchemin. John Gibson stopped 34 of 36 shots for the Ducks.

Winnipeg scored on two of its three power plays, while Anaheim was unable to score during its two man-advantage situations.

The Jets went up 3-1 on a power play midway through the second period, Little slipping one past Gibson. Little assisted on Winnepeg’s first two goals.

Anaheim scored on long shot from Beauchemin early in the second period. He fired from the blue line, and teammate Logan Shaw ducked out of the way just outside the goal for the puck to whiz past him and into the net. It was Beauchemin’s first goal of the season.

The Ducks, all but embarrassed in their last effort — a 4-2 loss to Vegas — failed to regroup, opening the game by giving up a goal in the first 34 seconds.

When their challenge for offsides successfully nullified the goal, they gave up another goal six seconds later when Enlers scored on a rebound.

His second came during a power play on a wrist shot, giving him 13 goals in 22 games.

UP NEXT

Jets: Head to northern California to play the Sharks in San Jose on Saturday.

Ducks: Open a six-game trip Saturday in Los Angeles against the Kings.

