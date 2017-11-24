Sheriff’s Deputies Save Injured Cat From Steel-Jawed Trap

COVINA (CBSLA/AP) — A kitten caught in a rusty steel-jawed trap has a pair of Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies to thank this holiday season after they followed the feline’s anguished cries to a suburban backyard and set it free.
Deputies Jorge Romero and Jose Mora arrived at a Covina home Thanksgiving morning after a woman reported she thought a cat was being abused.
They followed the kitten’s wailing, which had been heard for several days, to a home where they knocked on the door.
When nobody answered they climbed a fence and found the animal with a badly injured paw caught in the trap. The kitten’s paw appeared to be broken and severed, authorities said.
The deputies used screw drivers to pry open the trap, and stayed to comfort the kitten until animal control officers arrived.
Sheriff’s Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez said Friday the trap was placed by a koi pond, apparently to protect fish.
Deputies are investigating whether that’s legal.
