Black Friday Vs. Cyber Monday — You Decide

COMMERCE (CBSLA) — Even as Black Friday winds down, there’s still a shopping frenzy out there.

KCAL9’s Britney Hopper reported from the Citadel Outlets where she spoke to many shoppers who said they preferred Black Friday to Cyber Monday.

It’s the big spender’s debate — shop on Black Friday in person or wait until Cyber Monday to snag deals online.

There were huge lines as thousands of people rushed to the Citadel Outlets. The shops were open for 27 hours straight. The Christmas shopping season was off to an amazing start despite the large crowds.

“Ah, it’s so hectic. I’m here just for the holiday, the holidays cheers,” said one shopper.

Tomorrow, it’s Mom and Pop shop day. The day for people to support their local stores — they too are offering huge savings. Over at Habit Footwear & Accessories — locally owned in Studio City for four years — it was a busy Black Friday but they’re hoping for an even busier Saturday.

“First of all, I think it’s good to support the community and then also we carry brands that you can’t find anywhere else,” said Frananda Hoekstry of Habit.

Then you have Cyber Monday which has become just as popular if not more popular than Black Friday.

Tons of deals online. And you can get those deals without having to deal with traffic and long lines. Still. some people say it’s more fun to be out and about during this madness and it finally feels like the holidays are upon us.

“I prefer being here more cause I don’t know if it’s the right size online shopping and sometimes I need to return stuff. Sometimes it doesn’t fit. I feel it’s better to be in this environment, outside.” said one shopper.

It’s estimated more than 100,000 people visited the stores during the 27-hour period.