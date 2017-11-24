Best Things To Do This Weekend In Orange County – November 24

What You’re Doing This Weekend In Orange County
By Ramon Gonzales
With the extra time available over the holiday weekend, it is important to plan ahead and not spend your days indulging in the leftovers. There are a bunch of cool places to check out this weekend if you are in Orange County. Here is a quick list.
FRIDAY
Brad Williams Live
Irvine Improv
527 Spectrum Center Dr.
Irvine, CA 92616
(949) 854-5455
With a few Showtime comedy specials in the bag and a popular podcast in About Last Night on the fire, comedian Braw Williams continues to earn stock as one of the field’s hardest working performers. Williams will spend his holiday weekend splitting sides for a series of intimate stand-up shows this weekend in Irvine. Your face will be sore from a night of laughs.
The Fab Four
City National Grove of Anaheim
2200 E. Katella Ave.
Anaheim, CA 92806
(714) 712-2750
www.citynationalgroveofanaheim.com
Regarded as one of the world’s finest Beatle tribute acts, the Fab Four will honor the legacy of one of rock music’s most important records in Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band this weekend at The City National Grove. Both in sound and aesthetic, the Fab Four aim to recreate the complete Beatles’ experience in a sincere way. The album was number one when it was released and again this year hit the number one spot. See why live
SATURDAY
Muzeo Express: Holiday Model Trains
Muzeo
241 S. Anaheim Blvd.
Anaheim, CA 92805
(714) 956-8936.
Playing off the popularity of holiday staples like The Polar Express, Muzeo in Anaheim is giving the passion of model trains the museum treatment. Showcasing displays anchored with dazzling detail, these charming train sets are tedious works of art.
Anaheim Packing House
440 S Anaheim Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
(714) 533-7225
http://anaheimpackingdistrict.com/packing-house
If the holiday feast on Thursday wasn’t up to par, you can spend your weekend making up for it at this 42,000 square foot culinary wonderland. The Anaheim Packing House is a gorgeous space to wonder, sip, and nibble. Host to some of the city’s best dining locations, the beautifully decorated space regularly offers live entertainment and the most welcoming of environments.
SUNDAY
Sawdust Art Festival
935 Laguna Canyon Rd,
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
(949) 494-3030
https://sawdustartfestival.org
What began as a platform to showcase local artists has now become one of the Laguna’s most visited marketplaces both during the summer and the holiday season. The Sawdust features local artists and afford for some unique holiday gift ideas. From fashion to home décor to true works of handcrafted art, the lanes of the Sawdust are filled with lots to look at. Combined with hands-on activities and a real holiday environment, the Sawdust a great way to get into the spirit.
World Famous Gospel Brunch
400 Disney Way #337,
Anaheim, CA 92802
http://www.houseofblues.com/anaheim
Sundays were made for brunch and when it comes to pairing it with a fantastic show, leave it to one of Orange County’s best venues to nail it. The famous Gospel Brunch is an institution at the House of Blues. A combination of soulful Southern-influenced cuisine married with energy of live Gospel music makes for a great way to celebrate a special occasion or just round out your holiday weekend.