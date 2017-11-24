Best Things To Do This Weekend In Orange County – November 24

What You’re Doing This Weekend In Orange County

By Ramon Gonzales

With the extra time available over the holiday weekend, it is important to plan ahead and not spend your days indulging in the leftovers. There are a bunch of cool places to check out this weekend if you are in Orange County. Here is a quick list.

FRIDAY

Brad Williams Live

Irvine Improv

527 Spectrum Center Dr.

Irvine, CA 92616

(949) 854-5455

www.improv.com

With a few Showtime comedy specials in the bag and a popular podcast in About Last Night on the fire, comedian Braw Williams continues to earn stock as one of the field’s hardest working performers. Williams will spend his holiday weekend splitting sides for a series of intimate stand-up shows this weekend in Irvine. Your face will be sore from a night of laughs.

(Credit: Nederlander)

The Fab Four

City National Grove of Anaheim

2200 E. Katella Ave.

Anaheim, CA 92806

(714) 712-2750

www.citynationalgroveofanaheim.com

Regarded as one of the world’s finest Beatle tribute acts, the Fab Four will honor the legacy of one of rock music’s most important records in Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band this weekend at The City National Grove. Both in sound and aesthetic, the Fab Four aim to recreate the complete Beatles’ experience in a sincere way. The album was number one when it was released and again this year hit the number one spot. See why live

SATURDAY

Muzeo Express: Holiday Model Trains

Muzeo

241 S. Anaheim Blvd.

Anaheim, CA 92805

(714) 956-8936.

www.muzeo.org

Playing off the popularity of holiday staples like The Polar Express, Muzeo in Anaheim is giving the passion of model trains the museum treatment. Showcasing displays anchored with dazzling detail, these charming train sets are tedious works of art.

Anaheim Packing House

440 S Anaheim Blvd

Anaheim, CA 92805

(714) 533-7225

http://anaheimpackingdistrict.com/packing-house

If the holiday feast on Thursday wasn’t up to par, you can spend your weekend making up for it at this 42,000 square foot culinary wonderland. The Anaheim Packing House is a gorgeous space to wonder, sip, and nibble. Host to some of the city’s best dining locations, the beautifully decorated space regularly offers live entertainment and the most welcoming of environments.

SUNDAY

Sawdust Art Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Rd,

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 494-3030

https://sawdustartfestival.org

What began as a platform to showcase local artists has now become one of the Laguna’s most visited marketplaces both during the summer and the holiday season. The Sawdust features local artists and afford for some unique holiday gift ideas. From fashion to home décor to true works of handcrafted art, the lanes of the Sawdust are filled with lots to look at. Combined with hands-on activities and a real holiday environment, the Sawdust a great way to get into the spirit.

World Famous Gospel Brunch

400 Disney Way #337,

Anaheim, CA 92802

http://www.houseofblues.com/anaheim

Sundays were made for brunch and when it comes to pairing it with a fantastic show, leave it to one of Orange County’s best venues to nail it. The famous Gospel Brunch is an institution at the House of Blues. A combination of soulful Southern-influenced cuisine married with energy of live Gospel music makes for a great way to celebrate a special occasion or just round out your holiday weekend.