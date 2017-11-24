Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles – November 24

The holiday weekend means there’s plenty of activities to enjoy around Southern California! From ice skating to a new Dodgers museum, enjoy!

Friday, November 24



Tattoo: An Exhibition

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90007

(213) 763-3466

www.nhm.org Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County900 Exposition Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90007(213) 763-3466 This exhibit features some 125 different artifacts that help detail a 5,000-year history of the culture of tattooing. In addition to the tradition and tribalism of tattooing, the exhibit also highlights Los Angeles tattoo culture and features the oldest running tattoo parlor in America, in Bert Grimm’s World Famous Tattoo.



Visit The Dodgers Museum: 60 Years In L.A.

Dodger Stadium

1000 Vin Scully Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90012

www.dodgers.com The Dodgers brand-new pop up museum opens today! Named “60 Years In LA,” the museum in the Left Field Reserve area of Dodger Stadium will celebrate the 6 decades the team has spent in LA! See the 2017 National League Championship trophy, World Series rings from each of their championships won in the City of Angels, as well as other displays featuring Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale and others! The Museum will be open on select days until March 4, 2018.



Billie Holiday Alive

Hologram USA Theater

6656 Hollywood Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90028

www.hologramusa.com Creating quite a buzz, Hollywood is now home to the very first hologram only theater in the nation. Hologram USA will feature a rotation of hologram-driven shows paired with CBD-based organic concessions in what is being called the new wave of entertainment. Guests can currently relive the magic of Billie Holiday for the first engagement at the flagship theater.



Guns N Roses

Staples Center

1111 S. Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 742-7340

www.gunsnroses.com Though the band has been touring for the last year, it is still surreal that Guns N Roses will headline in Los Angeles this Friday night. With Slash and Axel having said to be in fine form, one of rock music’s most enduring bands are sure to set the Staples Center ablaze for Black Friday.

Saturday, November 25



Green Saturday Vegan Marketplace

Long Beach Petroleum Club

3636 Linden Ave.

Long Beach, CA 90807

(562) 427-7966

www.greensaturdayla.com Long Beach Petroleum Club3636 Linden Ave.Long Beach, CA 90807(562) 427-7966 A collaborative effort between Vegans from Mars and LB Vegan, Green Saturday is cruelty-free marketplace specializing in offering a host of products that are all free of animal byproducts. From prepared food and treats to grooming essentials and even fashion, the entire host of vendors all offering a creative alternative to the traditional marketplace.



Wine, Walk, and Shop

Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles

112 E. 22nd St.

San Pedro, CA 90731

(310) 732-1270

www.craftedportla.com What better way to celebrate the spirit of Small Business Saturday than to wander the aisles of one of L.A.’s best artisan marketplaces. Housing dozens of local artists and craftsmen and women, the collection of products at Crafted is a fine show by of style. Shoppers can score gifts for even the most difficult person on their list all while sipping wine and dining from perfectly positioned food trucks.



Take A Tour Of The Rose Bowl Stadium

Rose Bowl Stadium

1001 Rose Bowl Drive

Pasadena, CA 91103

www.rosebowlstadium.com Even in a national level, there are few venues as iconic as the Rose Bowl. Home to some of the Southland’s most historic performances and sporting events, there is no denying the Bowl is a treasured landmark. This weekend guests can explore the hallowed grounds of the empty venue for a unique tour that better details the significance and legacy of the Granddaddy of them all.

Sunday, November 26



Go Ice Skating!

Pershing Square Ice Rink

532 S. Olive St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(213) 847-4970

holidayicerinkdowntownla.com Pershing Square Ice Rink532 S. Olive St.Los Angeles, CA 90013(213) 847-4970 Although it’s supposed to feel much more like summer this weekend, the ice rink at Pershing Square is back for the holiday season. Guests can rent skates or bring their own to spend some time on the ice and enjoy the picturesque surroundings of Downtown Los Angeles.



Eat Up At Smorgasburg L.A.

Smorgasburg L.A.

ROW DTLA

777 S. Alameda St.

Los Angeles, CA

www.smorgasburg.com If the holiday menu options just aren’t going to cut it, A Sunday at Smorgasburg is your guaranteed foodie salvation. Showcasing an incredible variety of some of the Southland’s best culinary crews, it will become frustrating trying to figure out what to eat. While you can shop the aisles as well, the star on Sundays is the food. Come hungry.



See The Hollywood Christmas Parade

Hollywood Christmas Parade

7051 Hollywood Boulevard

Hollywood, CA

thehollywoodchristmasparade.org This Hollywood tradition has been the unofficial start to the holiday season for the last 86 years. Comprised of some 18-award winning marching bands and a host of celebrities ranging from stage and screen, there is no spectacle quite like the Hollywood Christmas Parade. This Sunday, get a jumpstart in getting the spirit of the season.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.