What A Difference Another Thanksgiving Makes For Cancer Survivor

PERRIS (CBSLA) — Thanksgiving is a day to be grateful for all of our blessings and a Perris man knows just how to do that.
This year Reyna Castellanos and husband Freddy Lopez and their children have a lot to celebrate.
Last Thanksgiving, Castellanos was in the hospital fighting for her life undergoing several rounds of chemotherapy that had really taken a toll.
“I couldn’t really celebrate knowing my wife was going through that,” Lopez said.
After Castellanos’s last chemo treatment earlier this year, the grateful husband got down on his knee and asked her to renew their vows.
Lopez says they’ve learned a lot through their experience and now try to appreciate and enjoy each day.